What to know about COVID-19 cases ahead of holiday travel season

NEW YORK — Reports point to there being a record number of travelers this holiday season. And that increase in travel is causing concerns over a potential increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The most important thing before this holiday season — if you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” Dr. Shereef Elnahal said.

Elnahal, the president and CEO of Newark’s University Hospital, said a “safe, relatively normal” holiday gathering is possible if everyone in attendance is vaccinated against COVID-19. He also encouraged all adults to get booster shots, which could prevent so-called “breakthrough cases.”

For those fully vaccinated, Elnahal told the PIX11 News at 4 that flying and traveling is safe.

Models do have hospitalizations and cases increasing, Elnahal said, but he added that proper precautions could prevent the worst possible outcome.