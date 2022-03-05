NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced mask and vaccine mandates will end Monday.

Some business owners believe it’s too soon, while others — like Carmine Polito, owner of Portofino restaurant in Forest Hills, Queens — are hoping it will bring business back.

He told PIX11 News he had a steady stream of customers for nearly 50-years, but it all changed in 2019.

“It was amazing, until the pandemic came,” he said.

His family business – known for Italian dishes and pastries – took a big hit during the pandemic, but he stayed open. In total, he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We struggled a lot,” he told PIX11 News. “I don’t know how I made it until now with rent, gas and electric bills.”

And the vaccine and mask mandates didn’t help.

“They made me become the bad guy,” Polito said.

But now, New York City – which was once the epicenter of COVID 19 — is entering a new chapter in the pandemic: dropping the mandates.

On Monday, masks will no longer be required in public schools and proof of vaccination will no longer be required for dining indoors, using gyms and going to entertainment venues.

“I feel okay, as long as the customers feel okay,” Polito said.

According to city health data, virus cases have dropped significantly since the Omicron surge – with about 500 cases daily now, compared to more than 40,000 cases a day in January.

The mayor credits the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, nearly 87% of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and about 56% of kids ages 5 to 17 have both shots.

Polito was back in the kitchen Saturday, helping prepare meals for his customers. He’s hoping dropping the mandates will help bring business back and encourage more New Yorkers to get inoculated.

It will now be up to owners to decide to ask for vaccination proof – something that has helped some workers and patrons feel comfortable.

Masks will still be required on public transit and at Broadway theaters.

The mayor said he would reinstate restrictions if cases start to rise again.