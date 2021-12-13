Westchester County Executive George Latimer positive for COVID with ‘mild’ symptoms

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Westchester County Executive George Latimer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Latimer got tested after he found out he may have been exposed to the virus during a recent community event, according to the spokesperson.

The county executive is isolating at home, where he will continue to conduct government business. 

“He is grateful his symptoms are mild thanks to his COVID-19 vaccinations,” the spokesperson said.

The breakthrough case comes amid a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

