Wedding venues reopen for business as NY expands reception capacity

NEW YORK — As more people are being vaccinated, New York’s restart is expanding to include more businesses. Beginning Monday, wedding venues can increase capacity to host up to 150 guests or 50% of the venue’s capacity.

Guests still need to wear masks and keep their distance but the owner of Sky Armory in Syracuse, Nicole Samolis says it’s a sign of hope for the future and they’re already seeing a positive change in their business.

As wedding receptions return in the state, testing of all patrons attending the event will be required.

“In New York, we want to use testing as the key to reopening events,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the time.

Events must also be approved by the local health department.

Many couples were forced to cancel or postpone their weddings and receptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, April 2 is the date Cuomo said event venues can reopen at 33% capacity, up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.