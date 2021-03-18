NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday over his recent announcement of lifting certain COVID-19 restrictions without consulting city officials.

The governor announced Wednesday indoor fitness classes and boutiques, primarily in New York CIty, would reopen beginning March 22.

However, Mayor de Blasio said it was “troubling” that the governor did not consult city officials while making coronavirus decisions.

“This is why we need local control,” de Blasio said.

The mayor also questioned whether Cuomo’s decision was based off of the data and science or whether it was done for political reasons as he faces sexual harassment allegations from several women and calls to resign by many lawmakers.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi also said the city’s health officials were not consulted on the specific situation and have expressed concerns over the safety of indoor fitness centers.

However, he and the mayor said the city will take all appropriate safety and health measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

When asked whether or not the city has the authority to prevent these fitness boutiques from reopening, the mayor said the state seized local control at the beginning of the crisis and it has not been restored.

“It’s not right. This is a decision that should’ve either been made carefully in consultation with the health leadership for New York City or should’ve been one where the state deferred to New York City,” de Blasio said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.