Fireworks explode over rooftops in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — New York has reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 70%, and to celebrate the milestone, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced fireworks displays will light up the sky across the state Tuesday night.

“472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70% of New York’s adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one,” the governor said. “As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State’s essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished.”

“We applaud you, we thank you,” the governor said as he handed out plaques to representatives of essential workers from myriad industries, including health care, teachers, police, firefighters, sanitation workers, retailers, construction workers and more.

Fireworks will be held across the state beginning 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

Albany – Empire State Plaza

– Empire State Plaza Binghamton – Binghamton University M Lot

– Binghamton University M Lot Jones Beach – Jones Beach State Park

– Jones Beach State Park Lake Placid – Lake Placid Club

– Lake Placid Club New York City – New York Harbor

– New York Harbor Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls State Park

– Niagara Falls State Park Nyack – Memorial Park

– Memorial Park Rochester – Rochester Dome Arena

– Rochester Dome Arena Syracuse – NYS Fairgrounds

– NYS Fairgrounds Utica – Downtown Utica

In addition to the fireworks displays, the following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold:

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Gov. Cuomo had previously said New Yorkers could expect “virtually all” COVID restrictions to be lifted when 70% of adults in the state received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Restrictions and safety requirements across commercial and social settings will be lifted effective immediately, including remaining capacity limits, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting mandates, health screenings and contact tracing.

Some restrictions will also continue in places such as schools, large venues, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and health care facilities.