Washington offers free marijuana joints in exchange for COVID-19 vaccination

SEATTLE — Licensed marijuana retailers in Washington can offer free joints to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The “Joints for Jabs” program announced by state officials on Monday allows pot retail shops to give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at a vaccine clinic by July 12.

The state — among others, including New York and New Jersey — lets breweries, wineries and restaurants offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other COVID vaccine incentives include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

Gov. Jay Inslee intends to lift all pandemic restrictions at the end of the month or sooner if 70% of those over 16 have received at least a first vaccine dose.

