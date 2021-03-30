NEW YORK CITY — Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is now a bit easier for New York City seniors still struggling to secure a shot.

Starting Tuesday, New Yorkers age 75 and over are eligible to walk up to three of the city’s mass vaccination sites without an appointment and get vaccinated, NYC Health + Hospitals announced Monday.

Better yet, one eligible person who accompanies the senior is also able to get vaccinated without an appointment.

The 24/7 mass vaccination sites open for the walk-up shots include sites at Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate and Citi Field in Queens.

“With this additional walk-up approach that includes caretakers, we’re adapting and expanding these efforts, ensuring older New Yorkers have more ways to access this key resource,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Melanie Hartzog in a statement.

In order to qualify, the senior must show proof of age upon arrival at the vaccination site. Their escort may be any age, but must also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Also happening Tuesday, the state’s vaccine eligibility expands to include all New Yorkers age 30 and older.

The accompanying escort must also live in New York City or work in the city in an eligible essential job, if not of age.

Additionally, the city offers free transportation to and from vaccine sites for adults 65 and older, or who have an ambulatory, visual, intellectual or developmental disability. To reserve transportation, including ambulette or cab options, simply call (877) VAX-4-NYC.

Walk-up vaccination sites for New Yorkers age 75 and older, plus one eligible escort:

Brooklyn Army Terminal

140 58th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11220

Bathgate Contract Postal Station

4006 3rd Avenue

Bronx, NY 10457

Citi Field

36-2 126th St

Queens, NY 11368