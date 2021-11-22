The holiday travel season is upon us, but unlike last year, vaccines are widely available.

Anyone 5 and older is now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, and now booster shots are available for all adults 18 and older.

Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about why it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated for the holidays, including children who are eligible.

Ban weighed in on whether he thought it was safe for most people to travel and gather this Thanksgiving, and whether or not people should rush to get the booster before Thanksgiving.

Plus, the expert spoke about how people can spot the differences between side effects from the flu, a common cold, or COVID-19.