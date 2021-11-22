Walgreens medical chief talks COVID boosters, kid vaccines, holiday travel and more

Coronavirus

by: , , Allie Jasinski

Posted: / Updated:

The holiday travel season is upon us, but unlike last year, vaccines are widely available.

Anyone 5 and older is now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, and now booster shots are available for all adults 18 and older.

Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about why it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated for the holidays, including children who are eligible.

Ban weighed in on whether he thought it was safe for most people to travel and gather this Thanksgiving, and whether or not people should rush to get the booster before Thanksgiving.

Plus, the expert spoke about how people can spot the differences between side effects from the flu, a common cold, or COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Mental Wellness Monday: Navigating family gatherings for holidays

Walgreens medical chief talks COVID boosters, vaccines for kid and holiday season

Are robots taking away jobs? Expert weighs in

Erin Cahill talks new holiday movie ‘Every Time a Bell Rings’

Amputee ballerina shares her inspiring story after Dance for Mobility Fundraiser

'Power Book II: Ghost' star Lovell Adams-Gray talks season 2 of Starz series

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter