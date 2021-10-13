NEW YORK — In an effort to get more COVID-19 vaccines into New Yorkers’ arms, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “Vax to the Movies” campaign Wednesday.

Beginning this weekend, pop-up mobile vaccine sites will be stationed by several movie theaters so people can get vaccinated before going to see a movie.

“We have found these mobile sites, these pop-up sites are some of the most successful things we’ve done in the vaccination effort,” the mayor said.

Where can you get the vaccine? Click here to find a location near you.

De Blasio also reminded everyone the $100 incentive continues for those who get vaccinated at city-run sites.

The following movie theaters involved the campaign include:

AMC Magic Johnson Harlem

Regal Union Square

Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas

Regal UA Sheepshead Bay

Regal UA Kaufman Astoria

Regal Bricktown Charleston

Since the start of the “Key to NYC” mandate, the city’s overall vaccination rate has increased by 9%, according to the mayor.

In particular, the vaccination rate among young adults from 18 to 34 increased by 13%, the mayor added.