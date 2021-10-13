NEW YORK — In an effort to get more COVID-19 vaccines into New Yorkers’ arms, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “Vax to the Movies” campaign Wednesday.
Beginning this weekend, pop-up mobile vaccine sites will be stationed by several movie theaters so people can get vaccinated before going to see a movie.
“We have found these mobile sites, these pop-up sites are some of the most successful things we’ve done in the vaccination effort,” the mayor said.
De Blasio also reminded everyone the $100 incentive continues for those who get vaccinated at city-run sites.
The following movie theaters involved the campaign include:
- AMC Magic Johnson Harlem
- Regal Union Square
- Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas
- Regal UA Sheepshead Bay
- Regal UA Kaufman Astoria
- Regal Bricktown Charleston
Since the start of the “Key to NYC” mandate, the city’s overall vaccination rate has increased by 9%, according to the mayor.
In particular, the vaccination rate among young adults from 18 to 34 increased by 13%, the mayor added.