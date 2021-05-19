Vaccine freebies in NJ: Free wine, state parks pass and more

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey officials offered more incentives for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, including a new partnership with the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Building off the success of the state’s “Shot and Beer” campaign, Gov. Phil Murphy introduced the “Uncork the Vaccination” initiative.

Anyone 21 and older who gets their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in May can take their vaccination card to one of nine participating wineries and get a free glass of wine.

Participating wineries include:

Amalthea Cellars

Auburn Road Vineyards

Bellview Winery

DiMatteo Vineyards

Salem Oak Vineyards

Terhune Orchards

Tomasello Winery

Villa Milagro Vineyards in Pohatcong

White Horse Winery

The governor also introduced two additional vaccine incentives: “Dinner with the Governor” and “Vax and Visit.”

Beginning Wednesday, anyone 18 and older who was vaccinated in New Jersey since December can enter an online contest to win a dinner with Gov. Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy at either Drumthwacket, which is the official residence of the governor in Princeton, or at Island Beach State Park. The deadline to enter is May 31.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will offer a free “State Parks Vax Pass” to all residents who get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by July 4. The pass, which is of the same value as the annual State Parks Pass, will allow free access to any state park that charges entrance or parking fees from May 27 through Dec. 31.

Eligible residents can request a Vax Pass at any of the state’s 51 parks. The DEP will also issue refunds to residents who have already purchased a State Parks Pass for 2021 if they show their vaccination card.

Murphy said he hopes the incentives will bring the state closer to his administration’s vaccination goal of 4.7 million fully vaccinated New Jersey adults by June 30.