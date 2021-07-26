NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to rise among the unvaccinated population, the city’s latest effort to get more New Yorker’s vaccinated takes aim at the city’s youth.

Starting Monday, COVID vaccinations will be offered to eligible students, parents and community members at select schools hosting the city’s new Summer Rising program.

The free Pfizer vaccine shots will be available at 25 Summer Rising sites through Aug. 13 in all five boroughs, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The days and locations for this first week include:

Monday and Tuesday: Fort Hamilton High School (Brooklyn)

Tuesday and Wednesday: Herbert H. Lehman High School (the Bronx)

Wednesday and Thursday: Susan E. Wagner High School (Staten Island)

Thursday and Friday: Long Island City High School (Queens)

Thursday and Friday: Health Professionals High School (Manhattan)

Students must be 12 and older and all minors must have verbal consent from a parent at the time of the shot, which can be given in person or over the phone. Those 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, while 16 and 17 year old students may receive their shot unaccompanied.

While infection rates in New York schools have remained low, there are currently 150 classrooms closed due to quarantine rules, out of the 12,000 operating for summer school.

According to the city, 44% of kids ages 12 to 17 have gotten at least one dose already. They’re looking to increase that number to everyone who is eligible within the five boroughs.

Meanwhile, approximately 60% of employees for the Department of Education have gotten at least one dose, not including those who live and were vaccinated outside the city.