Vaccinated families prepare to celebrate Passover together

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Family gatherings in 2020 were pretty much a wash.

Just ask Abby Friedman.

For Passover last year, the mother of two — like many at the beginning of the pandemic — abandoned her traditional, jam-packed Seder celebration for a more intimate gathering, of the digital kind.

A year later, Friedman, now fully-vaccinated, is making up for lost time.

“This year with the CDC allowing us to gather with 10 people who have been vaccinated really just means that there’s a fresh start,” she told PIX11 News. “It feels great and anxious all at the same time.”

Anxious as it’s the first gathering the upper west side family has indoors — without masks.

“We got to take this slow, let’s not do a 20 person Seder this year, it doesn’t make sense,” she said.

While the latest guidance from the CDC gives fully vaccinated people the green light to gather with low risk of transmission, the warnings are still there.

Inviting unvaccinated family members from outside your home as well as hosting medium and large sized in-person gatherings are still discouraged.

But wearing masks, staying outdoors when you can and going virtual are still highly recommended.

For Friedman, it’s about being safe now so she can build for the future.

“Those memories that I cherish as a child I want to give my children and I want to allow them to cherish and experience it too.”