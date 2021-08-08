US teachers union president supports COVID vaccine mandate

Teacher Lisa Egan receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health on Jan. 11, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The head of the American Federation of Teachers union said on Sunday that she supports a vaccine mandate for educators.

AFT President Randi Weingarten estimated about 90% of AFT members are already vaccinated.

“As a matter of personal conscience, I think that we need to be working with our employers — not opposing them on vaccine mandates,” Weingarten during an appearance on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning. “The circumstances have changed. … It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated.”

In New York, the state Health Department and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office do not plan to release any guidelines for reopening schools this upcoming academic year, placing the onus of implementing safety COVID protocols squarely on local officials and individual school districts.

New York City Councilman Mark Levine, who has supported tighter pandemic restrictions amid the delta variant surge, called Weingarten’s comments a game-changer.

This is a game change. Thank you @rweingarten for leading bravely on this.



NYC should move immediately to implement a vaccine mandate for teachers ahead of the coming school year. https://t.co/P5JvRBsIqr — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 8, 2021

“NYC should move immediately to implement a vaccine mandate for teachers ahead of the coming school year,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for all City of New York employees. Additionally, any new hires will be required to get vaccinated before they can start their first day on the job. Those new employees do not get the option of weekly virus testing.

The United Federation of Teachers union, which represents most city educators, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Weingarten’s stance on a vaccine mandate.

In July, the union had sent an email to members stating they were shifting focus to encourage a return to in-person learning for all students in the upcoming school year. The UFT also set up its own vaccination program to help its members get the COVID-19 vaccine when they became eligible in January.