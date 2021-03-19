US-Canada border closed until at least April 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In what may seem like a monthly routine over the past year, the border closure between Canada and the United States has been extended again.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the update on Thursday morning, saying that non-essential travel between the two countries is prohibited through April 21.

“Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds,” they wrote on Twitter.

Congressman Brian Higgins has been pushing for a reopening, recently saying he wants to see the northern border fully reopened by July 4th.

