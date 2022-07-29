NEW YORK (PIX11) — An updated COVID-19 booster shot may be on its way, according to a new report from the New York Times.

President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to offer the updated boosters in mid-September. Officials hope it will be more effective against the omicron subvariant BA.5.The report also said officials are holding off on expanding eligibility for the second booster shot this summer as new formulations are being worked on currently.

Until now, only certain Americans have been eligible for a second shot. The report said all adults will be eligible for the updated shots. Children may be, as well.

In the meantime, as the highly contagious BA.5 variant continues to infect more and more people, Biden and his team are launching a new initiative to encourage vaccinations. The initiative includes phone calls, emails and public service announcements to high-risk groups.