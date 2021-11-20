Unvaccinated NY father, son die from COVID-19 within days of each other

VICTORY, N.Y. — A New York family who all contracted COVID-19 has suffered the loss of a father and son within a few days of each other. Both were unvaccinated.

Rick Martin, 57, died on Oct. 27 and 27-year-old Jake Martin died on Nov. 2, the Times Union reported on Friday.

Martin’s wife, Julie Martin, said she does not know which one of her family members was infected first, but she and her son, Ben Martin — both vaccinated — began to feel better after three days.

Rick was put on a ventilator and died two days later. Jake suffered a ruptured lung and died six days after his father.

