Unvaccinated family members ‘banned’ from holiday gatherings, survey shows

Coronavirus

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Families are set to gather during the holiday season, but not everyone’s invited.

One recent survey showed 63% of people banned unvaccinated family members from holiday events. Another 56% said they expect vaccine discourse to stir up arguments during the holidays.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere told the PIX11 News at 4 that hosts should be firm and transparent if they aren’t comfortable with unvaccinated party guests.

“It’s not about politics,” Gardere said, “it’s about safety, it’s about love … let’s keep the politics out of it.”

As for tactics for addressing COVID-19 vaccines at the dinner table — without sparking an argument — Gardere said to “not let it end badly” and to remind every guest that, ultimately, they’re present to have a good time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter