Unvaccinated family members ‘banned’ from holiday gatherings, survey shows

Families are set to gather during the holiday season, but not everyone’s invited.

One recent survey showed 63% of people banned unvaccinated family members from holiday events. Another 56% said they expect vaccine discourse to stir up arguments during the holidays.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere told the PIX11 News at 4 that hosts should be firm and transparent if they aren’t comfortable with unvaccinated party guests.

“It’s not about politics,” Gardere said, “it’s about safety, it’s about love … let’s keep the politics out of it.”

As for tactics for addressing COVID-19 vaccines at the dinner table — without sparking an argument — Gardere said to “not let it end badly” and to remind every guest that, ultimately, they’re present to have a good time.