Unions battle as vaccination deadline for New York City employees looms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams has made his position clear: city employees have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

But more than two dozen unions — including police, fire and teachers — are asking courts to block what will lead to mass firings.

Angry municipal workers, who filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court, argue that Adams’ mandate doesn’t specify that unvaccinated employees should be fired. Instead, they argue, alternatives like weekly testing and remote work should be offered.

About 95% of the city’s 370,000 workers have received at least one vaccine dose. In total, those still unvaccinated represent about 1% of the city’s total workforce.

Municipal workers have argued the city has no right to decide what’s best for their health, with one city employee telling PIX11 News they “lost confidence” in the city. Instead, he’s relying on the courts — which have already thrown out nine previous lawsuits.