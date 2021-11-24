As we prepare to gather for Thanksgiving for the first time since relaxed COVID-19 rules have gone into effect, it’s important not to throw caution to the wind.

In New York, the daily COVID infection rate has remained stable at a little over 2%, but the 28-day average has gone up slightly.

New Jersey’s daily COVID rates are a little over 1% and Connecticut has the highest daily infection rate at 4.6%.

Wherever you’re spending Thanksgiving, there are some safety precautions to keep in mind.

Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and professor of public health at Montclair State University spoke with the PIX11 Morning NEws about key safety factors for everyone to keep in mind.