Thanksgiving gatherings: Safety precautions to keep in mind this holiday

Coronavirus

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

As we prepare to gather for Thanksgiving for the first time since relaxed COVID-19 rules have gone into effect, it’s important not to throw caution to the wind.

In New York, the daily COVID infection rate has remained stable at a little over 2%, but the 28-day average has gone up slightly.

New Jersey’s daily COVID rates are a little over 1% and Connecticut has the highest daily infection rate at 4.6%.

Wherever you’re spending Thanksgiving, there are some safety precautions to keep in mind.

Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and professor of public health at Montclair State University spoke with the PIX11 Morning NEws about key safety factors for everyone to keep in mind.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Thanksgiving gatherings: Safety precautions to keep in mind this holiday

Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes make holiday magic in ‘Angel Falls Christmas’

Hottest toys to look for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Cuomo report: Sen. Hoylman details misdeeds, explains what's next

NYPD commissioner talks subway crime, Thanksgiving Day parade prep, NYPD leadership

Chef and restauranteur Donatella Arpaia's Italian sausage stuffing

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter