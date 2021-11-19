How to talk to young kids about getting the COVID vaccine

The White House says that 2.6 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten their first shot of the COVID vaccine so far. That’s about 10% of American kids in that age group.

In general, kids probably don’t look forward to getting shots, and they’ve already heard a lot about the COVID vaccine. They probably have many questions.

Dr. Syra Madad is a mother of three, as well as an epidemiologist and the senior director of the Special Pathogens Program at NYC Health + Hospitals.

She spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, Nov. 19 about how to talk to children about the importance of getting vaccinated and how we can address any of their concerns.