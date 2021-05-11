Stimulus checks: Petitions demand monthly payments until COVID pandemic ends

(WJW) — Several online petitions are calling on Congress to establish monthly stimulus checks through the end of the pandemic.

Over 2.1 million people have signed a Change.org petition started by a restaurant owner in Denver. Stephanie Bonin called on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payment for kids through the duration of the pandemic.

“We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy,” Bonin wrote in the petition.

Another Change.org petition demanding President Joe Biden provide recurring stimulus checks received more than 54,000 signatures.

A third Change.org petition asked for $2,000 per person recurring checks. Over 48,000 people signed the petition.

Several lawmakers are also pushing for a fourth round of stimulus checks.

Twenty-one Democratic senators wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to include recurring direct payments to Americans and automatic unemployment insurance extensions in his administration’s long-term economic plan.

The lawmakers argued that direct payments and enhanced unemployment insurance are “among the most effective forms of relief available.”