Stewart’s to allow vaccinated customers into stores without masks

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vaccinated customers will be allowed into Stewart’s Shops without a mask beginning Wednesday, company president Gary Dake said Tuesday.

The announcement came after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York would adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people.

Barring any last minute regulatory changes, @StewartsShops will allow vaccinated customers to shop mask-free effective Wednesday, May 19. Our Partners will remain masked until next Monday the 24th, and until they have shown proof of vaccination. — Gary Dake (@garydake) May 18, 2021

Dake said employees will continue to wear masks until they’re fully vaccinated. If an employee is already fully vaccinated, they can work without a mask beginning May 24.

Stewart’s joined a growing list of retailers announcing a relaxation of mask guidelines for vaccinated people. Target announced they would also allow vaccinated customers inside without a mask, baring any local ordinances. CVS and Home Depot have announced similar policies.