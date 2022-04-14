NEW YORK (PIX11) — Is COVID-19 in the rearview mirror? Not quite, according to the New York Department of Health.

The department released its findings about two recently identified, highly contagious variants. The omicron subvariants — BA.2.12 and BA2.12.1 — could potential lead to increased spread.

Omicron currently accounts for 80.6% of cases in New York, the Department of Health said. State health officials have determined that the new variants are “likely contributing to the rising cases” in parts of New York.

“We are alerting the public to two Omicron subvariants, newly emerged and rapidly spreading in upstate New York, so New Yorkers can act swiftly,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “While these subvariants are new, the tools to combat them are not.”

Health officials recommend getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask in public and testing regularly to avoid potential spread.