NEW YORK — New York City announced three new initiatives to maintain clean streets and help boost the city’s recovery.

Under the new announcement, the city will increase litter basket service by more than 100 trucks per week and restore funding for Sunday litter basket service, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

When added to service restorations announced in September, dedicated litter basket collection service has increased by 61% compared to last July, the mayor said.

The initiatives build on the additional resources to provide essential cleaning resources and tools in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A recovery for all of us means a healthy city, and that requires a clean city,” said Mayor de Blasio. 

“I’ve seen first-hand the work of the Department of Sanitation throughout this pandemic, and I know they’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done. “

“With these initiatives we’re ensuring our streets are cleaner and more welcoming for all. Department of Sanitation workers have been heroes throughout this crisis and now they’ll help lead the way to recovery,” Deputy Mayor for Operations Laura Anglin said. 

The Department of Sanitation also created a Precision Cleaning Initiative, with borough-based teams to conduct targeted cleanings of litter conditions, illegal dumping, and overflowing litter baskets.

