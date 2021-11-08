NEW YORK — As New York City public schools began their COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics Monday, several locations saw long lines and not enough supplies to meet the demand.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday there were four sites that had a delay in getting their supplies, but the city has been working to fix that issue.

He also acknowledged there were lines reported at 12 schools in Districts 1 and 2 in Manhattan and DIstrict 15 in Brooklyn, which is “great to see that kind of demand,” but the city needs to match it with the supply.

“We laid in supply and staffing for the amount of demand we expected. If we’re seeing more demand,well that’s a good thing, but we’ve got to catch up with it quickly,” the mayor said.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the city has made several shifts to ensure they have adequate supply at sites that are seeing the unprecedented demand of the vaccine.

Chokshi also reminded parents that if they are unable to get their children vaccinated at their schools, there are also city-run sites and pharmacies across the five boroughs to get that done.

The city had previously said there was plenty of vaccine supply in stock ahead of the pop-up site rollout at schools. The mayor and health commissioner ensured they are working to fix the issue, noting there is more demand at some sites than anticipated.

Any site with high demand will get more supply and if the demand continues to increase, Chokshi said they will add additional days for the pop-up sites at specific schools.

“We will take every step that we need to to ensure that anyone who wants a vaccination will be able to get it for their child at the site of their choosing,” Chokshi said.

From Monday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 15, vaccination sites will pop up in every city school that serves kids ages 5 to 11.

Over the course of the week, 1,070 school vaccination sites will be set up, with over 200 school sites open each day.

No appointments will be necessary.

Chokshi and de Blasio also clarified Monday that although parents or guardians are preferred to be there when a child gets their vaccine, they are allowed to have another adult present as long as the parent gives them a written consent form or can be reached on the phone to give consent.

Those interested in getting their child vaccinated at their school can find the schedule at Schools.NYC.GOV/COVID19.