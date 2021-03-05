Some local independent pharmacies offer vaccines in NYC

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lines are constantly forming across the city and state for vaccinations. People are also heading to their local pharmacy. 

New York state and federal guidelines allow pharmacies to dispense vaccinations to groups as they become eligible. 

Local independent pharmacies are taking the lead as they have established an important connection with neighbors.  

Felicity Pharmacy has been serving the Tremont neighborhood for 10 years. 

Priyank Patel, PharmD is one of the pharmacists on site and an owner of Felicity on East Tremont Avenue near Crotona Avenue in the Bronx. 

“The workflow is one part. The other is helping the local Bronx community to end this pandemic,” he said. 

They created a schedule on their website. 

He has been vaccinated and can talk to his patients about their concerns and recommend people sign up. 

Beginning the second week of January, the state has allocated about 100 to 200 doses a week or every other week. 

Some local pharmacies are helping administer vaccines door to door for those who are eligible but cannot make it outside. 

Steve Moore, PharmD is president of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York. 

“It’s purely a supply issue,” he said. “We are excited to do what we can as they supply continues to expand. We’ve got that last mile to hit and that’s where community providers can make a big difference.”

Along with the state and city sites, check with your doctor or local pharmacy if and when you’re eligible for the shot.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in NYC as some sites become 24/7

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

NY lawmakers modify Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers amid nursing home cover-up, sexual harassment allegations

Weekend weather

Brooklyn seniors in NYCHA clean up raw sewage

Movie theaters reopen in NYC

Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports

@PIX11News on Twitter