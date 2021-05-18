Small Business Spotlight: Whymzical Wijabz

With nine designs to choose from, Whymzical Wijabz calls itself bills itself as “the introduction to the most honorable crown around.”

WAYNE, N.J. (PIX11) — Nice, pretty and colorful. It’s criteria that can be second nature to some young girls, and for Suzy Said, it became the driving force behind a business venture.

When the New Jersey mom introduced the hijab — the religious veil worn by Muslim women — to her then 8-year-old daughter Leah, she wanted to make sure it reflected her personality.

“You know, she was always so sassy, so very whimsical,” Said told PIX11.

She gave her daughter options when it came to patterns, designs and colors. The possibilities were endless.

“When I saw the love that she had for her hijab, her religion, her God, I said you know what, I don’t want my daughter to be the only one,” Said explained.

Whymzical Wijabz was born.

With nine designs to choose from, including the latest creation, which allows you to color, wear and wash the hijab over and over again, the venture bills itself as “the introduction to the most honorable crown around.”

According to Said, it encourages young Muslim girls to embrace their faith.

“I had a young mom telling me that my daughter wants to sleep with her wijab,” she said. “It just brings so much comfort to these girls.”

While the pandemic has served up a few rough patches to the business, including Said herself who came down with COVIF, Whymzical Wijabz is pulling through. Currently it’s working out of a kiosk at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey. It’s a budding business with a powerful message not lost on the now-13-year-old Leah.

“I really do love knowing that I was the inspiration for it,” the teen said. “My mom really looked at me differently and she always thought, wow this could be something big, not something small.”

Whymzical Wijabz will be at Willowbrook Mall until May 27, and they are online all the time.

Visit their site: https://whymzicalwijabz.com/

(855) 846-4440

Email: @whymzicalwijabz

IG: @whymzicalwijabz