Small Business Spotlight: Urban Vegan in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Adenah Bayoh has made a career in investing in people.

The entrepreneur, who was raised in the city of Newark, has spent the last decade building and giving back.

With seven restaurants now under her belt, she’s not only providing job opportunities to the community but also dining options.

“When you could come back home and walk in one of your restaurants and you see your high school teacher eating in one of your restaurants, that is an indescribable feeling,” Bayoh told PIX11.

Her latest venture, Urban Vegan, fills a void in the city, making a health-conscious, plant-based menu at an affordable price a viable option for the community.

“Urban Vegan was my decision to create more options for people who are from Newark that want to have a salad, that want to have a Philly cheesesteak that doesn’t have meat in it,” she said.

The diversity of Newark played a large part in building the menu at the Broad Street eatery, which has become a hot spot for lunch time.

While COVID has done irreparable damage to the industry, Bayoh isn’t deterred.

She says her team is more motivated than ever to expand. She plans on bringing her plant-based menu to Montclair and Brooklyn. The community is their fuel.

Urban Vegan

915 Broad St., Newark, NJ 07102

(908) 808-5259

http://myurbanvegan.com/