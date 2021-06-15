Small Business Spotlight: Tina Pearson Salon in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, N.J. — What started out as an obstacle for Tina Pearson turned into a labor of love.

The celebrity hairstylist, who has worked in the industry for over two decades, was a fixture on the Upper East Side when she opened her first salon that focused on textured hair back in 2006.

Ironically, the same service she was providing was nonexistent in her own neighborhood across the Hudson in Edgewater.

“I have textured hair, my daughters have textured hair, my son has textured hair — and I was looking for a solution for myself,” she said.

When push came to shove, Pearson opened her second location on River Road, joining forces with husband Keith Scott, where they not only serviced hair of all textures but churned out products that took care of both men and women.

“I just figured you know, be able to create something that was convenient for men and for men to be able to be on-the-go,” he explained.

Working together, the couple was able to weather the storm amid the darkest days of the pandemic where the salon was forced to shut down.

Pearson hit the ground running a week after closing, offering virtual appointments where the couple’s exclusive hair products would first get shipped or picked up by the client, and then they got to work over FaceTime or Zoom.

“We just walked them through how to wash your hair, how to detangle your hair, how to flat iron your hair, how to curl your hair,” she explained. “Whatever they needed to do at home, we showed them how to do it virtually — and it worked.”

Like a charm.

The pivot allowed them to keep doing what they loved.

Now they’re opening another location nearby where they’ll exclusively sell their products.

While they do accept walk-ins, appointments are highly recommended.

Tina Pearson Salon

1044 River Road

Edgewater, NJ 07020

201.224.7000

Website: tinapearsonsalon.com/

IG: @tinapearsonsalon