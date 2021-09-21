Small Business Spotlight: The Cupcake Carriage in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. — After nearly two decades working in the health care industry, Tennille Ortiz decided to pursue her passion.

The New Jersey mom opened The Cupcake Carriage in 2019, transforming an old UPS truck into a boutique mobile bakery where she and her team would roll up to everything from weddings to sweet 16s — serving up a unique experience for guests.

“It was designed for cupcake decorating-birthday parties and sprinkle events with beautiful handmade and Instagramable treats,” Ortiz explained. “I used everything in my savings account to build this business and just overlooking the ‘what if this doesn’t work out.’ I think it was a huge thing because there was nothing like it.”

That one-of-a-kind appeal allowed The Cupcake Carriage to take off, securing everyday loyal customers and even some A-list celebrity clients.

But then COVID crashed the party.

At first it proved to be a roadblock for the budding business, but Ortiz soon adapted.

“Parents were trying to find a way to celebrate their children’s birthday parties with very little options,” she explained. “They couldn’t go anywhere … They couldn’t put parties at venues and so we were bringing the entertainment, the sweets and the fun to their doorsteps.”

Forget about the train; this was the carriage that could.

The mobile bakery operation, which is always on the go but makes frequent stops on the Hoboken waterfront, will soon expand with more trucks.

Ortiz hopes her story inspires other women — and little girls — from her community to chase their dreams.

“You know we started this with nothing and it is now thriving,” she said.

To learn more about The Cupcake Carriage and how you can book them for your next event, contact them directly via email or by phone.