Small Business Spotlight: Stumpy’s Hatchet House Green Brook

GREEN BROOK, N.J. — Some would call it a woodsy pastime or even a hidden skill. For husband and wife Mark Milan and Monica Martinez Milan, throwing a hatchet was a life altering experience.

“When I threw the hatchet I literally felt a release like I was letting go of anxiety,” Martinez Milan recounted. When the couple paid a visit to a hatchet throwing facility a few years ago, they were immediately hooked.

The pair took the plunge, leaving their 9-to-5’s and openening up a Stumpy’s franchise in 2018.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Green Brook is now their home away from home.

“We really were out of the gates very busy,” Mark Milan said. “And it just built and built until things came to a screeching halt in March 2020.”

For months, their 8,100 sq ft. facility along Route 22 — usually packed with families and corporate events — was quiet and empty due to statewide restrictions.

“We did feel that fear initially because we are a brick and mortar so we don’t have another alternative,” Martinez Milan said.

The facility and others like it weren’t given much of a chance of survival.

But when they got the green light to open back up from the state, Stumpy’s became a hot spot for companies and friends getting together after a year of being apart.

The couple is happy knowing they’re providing the unique service of alleviating anxiety with precision.

“I literally have goosebumps right now because we are seeing them and they are seeing each other for the first time,” Milan Martinez said.

Milan agreed.

“How things went down and how things are now, it’s like — wow, we are in the right space,” he said. “We are where are supposed to be.”

Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Green Brook is open Tuesday through Sunday. While walk-ins are welcomed, reservations are recommended.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Green Brook

159 US Highway 22

Green Brook, NJ 08812

732-529-6330

www.stumpysgreenbrook.com

IG: @stumpysgreenbrook

info@stumpysgreenbrook.com