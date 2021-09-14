Small Business Spotlight: Stop Crying Studios

HOBOKEN (PIX11) — The mission at Stop Crying Studios in Hoboken is pretty clear when you walk through the front door. Open for just under a year, the boxing and fitness facility launched its venture in the shadow of COVID-19 after a successful run in Kuwait.

Well aware of the challenges ahead, owner and New Jersey native Jon P. jumped in feet first. The international trainer explained that he initially catered to his existing clientele abroad, in hopes he’d attract a more local audience.

“The DNA of our studio is that it’s hybrid, it’s something completely different,” he said. “I had to start off with my Zoom overseas, still training my clients overseas in the UK, Kuwait, Dubai, and it then took off from there.”

And it’s not just a mix of presentation, it’s a mix of programming, too.

“We mix boxing, we mix circuit training, we mix strength training — it’s just what you need we can provide you,” he said.

In a matter of weeks, locals like Lara Dominianni and Daria DeLuccia — who run popular Instagram pages in town — were among the many who signed up.

“We believe in his message, he does nutrition as well as fitness and ties it all together,” Dominianni, who runs @_littlemissfoodie told PIX11.

Daria deLuccia, the face behind @Hoboken_Eats, echoed that sentiment.

“He’s an international trainer and you really feel like you are getting that extreme experience, but it also feels like he cares about you one-on-one when you work out with him,” she said.

Despite a few setbacks, including more recently when flooding from Tropical Storm Ida put the gym out of commission for a few days, Jon P. isn’t slowing down.

With caps on group sessions in place, he’s doing everything possible to make members feel safe — and the studio is ready to switch gears if it needs to.

“People are still working out. I’ve increased productivity, but even if masks and restrictions come back, we will find a way to keep it safe,” he said.

Sign up for classes or learn more:

Stop Crying Studios

564 1st Street

Hoboken, New Jersey 07030

IG: @jonpfitness

stopcryingstudios.com