ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A beloved restaurant in Staten Island with a staff that consists primarily of nonnas, abuelas and grandmothers is back after a 17-month hiatus.

Enoteca Maria’s cooks are grandmothers from around the world, and they did not take any chances with COVID-19.

When the city shut down in March 2020, owner Joe Scaravella followed suit.

After a grueling 17 months, the staff is fully vaccinated, safety measures are in place and the nonnas are back, opening their doors for indoor and outdoor dining this month.

During the so-called hiatus, Scaravella and the nonnas kept busy whipping up their special homemade sauces and powders they sold online — just one of the many avenues of revenue the restaurant took to stay afloat.