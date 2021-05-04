Small Business Spotlight: Savvy in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — It’s a friendship that dates back two decades.

Dwayne Winter and Kwesi Williams always had plenty in common but it was their passion to serve their community that brought them to Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

It’s where the friends opened their joint venture, a Caribbean inspired bistro and bar called Savvy, in 2018.

“You know, you gotta start from your roots and your foundation, and we’ve been given a lot of opportunities and folks paved the way for us, so we just wanted to pay it forward,” Williams told PIX11 News.

And that they did, bringing upscale yet affordable casual dining to the neighborhood. Their menu is a standout on the block.

“It’s a combination of New Orleans and Caribbean fusion,” Winter explained. “We have classic chicken and waffles or your shrimp and grits, and catfish and grits.”

The pair who both have full time, day jobs — Winter, a financial advisor and Williams, an engineer — were blindsided like many restaurant owners when COVID struck.

They were forced to close their doors and reassess their business model.

Closing permanently was — at one point— a possibility but their pivot of expanding their menu and investing in takeout and delivery proved otherwise.

“It was not just about us, it was what we represent in the community,” Winter said. “In terms of just excellence and making sure that we continue to raise the benchmark, raise the levels.”

Their diligence is now paying off. They were able to bring back their staff and the business has been thriving. Visit their website to learn more about Savvy and their menu.