Small Business Spotlight: Prohibition N.Y. in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Chef Felix Castro described his beloved Jackson Heights as, “the Latin Times Square.”

For that very reason, Castro wanted to launch his latest venture in the lively Queens neighborhood.

It’s called Prohibition, a concept bar and restaurant which pulls from the era where having a good time while having a cocktail was outlawed. This time around, it’s part of the menu.

“That’s kind of what it’s like. My food is a little bit edgy so it’s a little crazy, a little illegal almost,” Castro said.

With his more than 25 years of experience, the executive chef challenges tradition by taking Latino staples like arepas and arroz chaufa to new heights.

“The way that I try to flip the dishes, it’s in a way that’s approachable with Latino flavors but the execution would be like new American,” he explained.

One of his most popular creations: “la arepa impossible” or the impossible arepa.

“It’s an Arepa burger with an impossible patty sandwiched between two Arepas with barbecue mushrooms, avocado tempura and a little bit of truffle yuca fries on the side,” he said.

Another favorite from the menu: macaroni and cheese with a Latin twist where shaved summer truffles join buffalo langostino for a festive dish with a kick.

While many businesses have taken a hit in the past 18 months, Castro and his team are only looking ahead.

If obstacles surface in the fickle climate, the seasoned chef said he’ll adapt. Keeping his community safe is a priority.

“I love hanging out here. I grew up here and I know my food and I have that culinary background and I’m actually the perfect guy to do this and this is a perfect time,” he said.

Prohibition N.Y. is located at:

86-01 Northern Blvd.

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

347-397-6154

IG: @prohibition_ny