Small Business Spotlight: Pet Wants in South Orange

Small Business Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ (PIX11) — Jack Denelsbeck and Jonathan Javins have been at the helm of Pet Wants in South Orange for the past six years.

What makes them a stand out is their inventory and how it’s turned around monthly, ensuring freshness.

“A lot of mass produced dog food and cat food could be sitting in a warehouse for over a year,” Denelsbeck explained. “You don’t know how long it’s been sitting on that store shelf when it finally gets there and what’s happening is that it’s losing nutritional value over that time.”

Loyal customers helped keep them afloat at the height of the pandemic. They were also helped by a wave of new clientele who came in as part of a nationwide trend that saw a surge in pet adoptions during quarantine.

While COVID has done its fair share of damage to small businesses, for this pet shop, it made them better.
They were able to outsmart the big box competitors by offering free same day delivery. It’s a service that proved to be a game changer.

Pet Wants South Orange

67 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ 07079973-762-4300
petwantssouthorange.com
Facebook: Pet Wants SOMA

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Pet Wants in South Orange

SUV engulfed in flames on Rt. 78 in Newark during Tuesday morning rush

Jersey gets hit by large snowfall; some parts shut down

Record snowfall amounts set in New York

Blizzard slams Suffolk County

Brooklyn, Queens hit hard by snowstorm; some mass transit changes

More New Jersey

Small Business Spotlight

Small Business Spotlight: Pet Wants in South Orange

Small Business Spotlight: Curves By Daisy in Queens Village

More Small Business Spotlight

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter