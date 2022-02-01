Small Business Spotlight: Pet Wants in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ (PIX11) — Jack Denelsbeck and Jonathan Javins have been at the helm of Pet Wants in South Orange for the past six years.

What makes them a stand out is their inventory and how it’s turned around monthly, ensuring freshness.

“A lot of mass produced dog food and cat food could be sitting in a warehouse for over a year,” Denelsbeck explained. “You don’t know how long it’s been sitting on that store shelf when it finally gets there and what’s happening is that it’s losing nutritional value over that time.”

Loyal customers helped keep them afloat at the height of the pandemic. They were also helped by a wave of new clientele who came in as part of a nationwide trend that saw a surge in pet adoptions during quarantine.

While COVID has done its fair share of damage to small businesses, for this pet shop, it made them better.

They were able to outsmart the big box competitors by offering free same day delivery. It’s a service that proved to be a game changer.

Pet Wants South Orange

67 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ 07079973-762-4300

petwantssouthorange.com

Facebook: Pet Wants SOMA