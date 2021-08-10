Small Business Spotlight: Jalapeno Cycling in Bloomfield

Small Business Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — The expression “a classic never goes out of style” has never rung more true within the walls of Jalepeno Cycling in Bloomfield.

It’s where husband and wife Andrew Reimann and Katherine Cumming saw their bike business — which functioned more as a sales and pro-training service — evolve overnight to maintenance-based. 

Heightened anxiety over using public transportation at the height of the pandemic made their service all the more essential.

“We did have a lot of essential workers who were trying to get off the bus and off of mass transit who ended up coming in and using our service,” Kathryn Cumming told PIX11 News.

From local food deliveries to grocery stores, workers flocked to the bike shop to get their bicycles serviced. The couple also went virtual with their weekly spin cycle classes, another pivot that reaped benefits where they managed to expand their clientele now serving customers across the country. 

Aside from business, what really has these two bike enthusiasts smiling these days, how the craft they have long cherished now being embraced by the community.

Jalapeño Cycling is open Tuesday through Saturday. While walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are recommended.

Jalapeño Cycling
57 Washington St.
Bloomfield, NJ, 07003
Phone: (973) 743-3507
Jalapenocycling.com
IG: @jalapenocycling 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Jalapeno Cycling in Bloomfield

NJ. Gov. Murphy stands by school mask mandate despite protests

NJ schools mask mandate: Teachers’ union backs, Republicans slam Murphy decision

Hoboken considers proposal to incentivize restaurants, bars to require vaccines for customers

NJ to mandate students wear masks in school this fall

Overturned truck blocks multiple lanes of I-80/I-95 near GWB

More New Jersey

Small Business Spotlight

Small Business Spotlight: Jalapeno Cycling in Bloomfield

Small Business Spotlight: Creole Food Festival on Harlem

Small Business Spotlight: Stumpy’s Hatchet House Green Brook

Small Business Spotlight: Banana Skirt in Midtown

Karaoke returns for post-COVID encore

More Small Business Spotlight

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter