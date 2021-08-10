Small Business Spotlight: Jalapeno Cycling in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — The expression “a classic never goes out of style” has never rung more true within the walls of Jalepeno Cycling in Bloomfield.

It’s where husband and wife Andrew Reimann and Katherine Cumming saw their bike business — which functioned more as a sales and pro-training service — evolve overnight to maintenance-based.

Heightened anxiety over using public transportation at the height of the pandemic made their service all the more essential.

“We did have a lot of essential workers who were trying to get off the bus and off of mass transit who ended up coming in and using our service,” Kathryn Cumming told PIX11 News.

From local food deliveries to grocery stores, workers flocked to the bike shop to get their bicycles serviced. The couple also went virtual with their weekly spin cycle classes, another pivot that reaped benefits where they managed to expand their clientele now serving customers across the country.

Aside from business, what really has these two bike enthusiasts smiling these days, how the craft they have long cherished now being embraced by the community.

Jalapeño Cycling is open Tuesday through Saturday. While walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are recommended.

Jalapeño Cycling

57 Washington St.

Bloomfield, NJ, 07003

Phone: (973) 743-3507

Jalapenocycling.com

IG: @jalapenocycling