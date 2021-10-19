Small Business Spotlight: G’Lux Salon & Keratin Bar in Totowa, NJ

TOTOWA, NJ — G’Lux Salon & Keratin Bar is proving good things come in small packages.

Stylist Gigi Molinari changed her business model to fit the COVID pandemic.

“It was a gamble whether I close or I reinvent my business and this is where I am and that’s what I did,” she said.

Molinari downsized from a 1,500 square foot workspace to a much smaller space which could only service two clients at a time.

With the new space and business model, Molinari is now focusing more on her expertise — Brazilian Keratin and Botox.

G’Lux Salon & Keratin Bar is open Monday through Saturday by appointment only.

Andrew Ramos has more in the video above.

