Small Business Spotlight: Curves By Daisy in Queens Village

QUEENS VILLAGE (PIX11) — Inside a trendy boutique spa in the heart of Queens Village, Daisy Schrijver is at work.

For over two decades, the licensed esthetician and body sculptor has been helping clients look and feel their best. She, along with her husband Robert Rithoe , opened health and wellness spa Curves By Daisy.

At the spa, clients of all body types and different set of goals saw the benefits of a non-surgical body contouring technique Schrijver learned and later mastered from her native Colombia.

“When you put beauty and helping people together, it created such a structure that we couldn’t resist to build on it,” Rithoe explained.

That structure is built around Schrijver’s hands.

“Everything is worked out by the hands and you know how they say the more natural – the better,” Schrijver said. “It’s not just about the beauty outside, it’s about inside, to make you more confident and to make you feel better.”

While she does work with some clients who are post op, her focus has always leaned toward the natural and non-surgical method. It’s what appealed to Katherine Reyes, who says she suffered with body dysmorphia and low self esteem stemming from a past relationship. She saw results after her first session.

“She makes you feel so comfortable from the moment you walk in,” Reyes told PIX11 News. “This isn’t just a job for her, it’s a passion.”

Whether it’s anxiety or depression, typically fueled by COVID or the impact having a baby has on the body — the stories all vary. And despite taking a hit during statewide closures – the couple kept tabs on clients new and old, providing guidance in a time they needed it the most.

“Everyone who needed any type of service and we couldn’t give it to them, we were there for them through video,” Rithoe said.

It’s Something they plan to continue if restrictions are once again implemented. The services provided by Curves by Daisy are most effective with a balanced diet and fitness regimen.

Curves By Daisy

216-18 Jamaica Ave.

Queens Village, NY 11428

(929) 403-1960

IG: @Curvesbydaisy