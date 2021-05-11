Small Business Spotlight: Brooklyn Fish Tank in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Born and raised in Brooklyn, Ty Brown has seen his beloved Crown Heights drastically evolve in the past three decades.

As an entrepreneur, his mission was to be part of that change.

It’s why he opened the Brooklyn Fish Tank on St. Marks Avenue, giving his community more options.

“We believe that the businesses in the community should represent the community. We didn’t have many options for good seafood provided by people from the neighborhood,” Brown told PIX11 News.

The Brooklyn Fish Tank which offers a variety of seafood platters with hearty portions is the first of two ventures by Brown in the neighborhood. The first being the Bergen — a takeout spot that specializes in comfort food.

With the support of the community, The Fish Tank which opened in January has been able to thrive despite the economic fallout from the pandemic.

“The real estate market really shifted so we were able to grab more businesses during COVID,” he said. “We decided that jobs are going down so let’s go ahead put an opportunity out there to hire new folks.”

Everyone on the staff is from the neighborhood, driving the message of community. Further pushing that theme, Brown recently installed a community fridge at the Fish Tank where just about anyone could stop by and grab what they need.

His only request? Spread love, as it’s the Brooklyn way.

“Grab what you need and don’t worry about it,” he said. “When you get an opportunity, bring in some food or pass the word.”

Brooklyn Fish Tank is located at 1174 St Marks Avenue in Crown Heights.

(347) 221-0003

IG: @brooklynfishtank