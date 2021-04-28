Small Business Spotlight: Bronx custom furniture maker

SOUTH BRONX — There is no shortage of skills inside a bustling work studio in the South Bronx.

It’s where the hands of Paul, Norma, Stanley and many more are crafting some of the most unique masterpieces that will ever grace a home.

The tight-knit operation is Classic Sofa of New York, a 40-year-old business that specializes in custom made furniture based in the Bronx.

At its helm is Blake Anding, who took over the aging business in 2012 on a mission to revive its New York roots with an all-star team.

“I know from the guys that are cutting fabric, to the wood shop, to the seamstress — we love doing what we’re doing. It is a labor of love,” Anding told PIX11.

The company, which offers a lifetime guarantee on every piece it churns out, saw business plummet at the height of the pandemic.

Concerns of permanently shutting down were becoming reality until an 11th hour pivot, where they repurposed the fabric typically used for upholstery to make masks.

“I ran out of money,” Anding explained. “I couldn’t even make payroll anymore and that’s when we transitioned into making the masks.”

He said it saved the company, which is comprised of a small 10-person team; all of the employees reside in the community, and their skills and passion for craftsmanship are celebrated by Anding on a daily basis

“That is a trade you don’t see very often, and I’m really proud to showcase their skills and it’s truly the heart and soul of the company,” he said. “That’s a bloodline of the company I want to keep strong.”

Classic Sofa of NY

728 E 136th St

Bronx, NY, 10454

Appointments only, call 212-620-0485

sales@classicsofa.com

IG: @classicsofa