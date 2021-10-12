Small Business Spotlight: Bendita Arepa in Paterson, NJ

Small Business Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PATERSON, NJ — From the sights to the sounds and of course the smell, stepping inside Bendita Arepa in Paterson will give most Colombian Americans a sense of home.

For everyone else, their famed arepas will likely put a smile on your face.

Since 2018, the family owned restaurant has built a business and a brand around the corn based patty. which is a mainstay in every Colombian dish.

When they first set up shop in Paterson, Santiago Velez, Estefanía Arroyave and the matriarch of the family Amparo Castaño wanted to bring a taste of Barranquilla to town.

They started with arepas, expanded to baked goods and smoothies and now they serve complete traditional Colombian dishes.

The arepa continues to be the centerpiece of their menu.

Unlike most businesses, when COVID struck, the Colombian restaurant kept their doors open.

Not taking a day off, the trio worked tirelessly churning out breakfast lunch and dinner for local families and essential workers.

They even transformed their parking lot to a lavish outdoor patio which has allowed them to welcome
more diners. A blessing is what they call it.

Bendita Arepa
791 Main St.
Paterson, NJ 07503
benditaarepanj@gmail.com
973 341-4613
IG: BenditaArepaNJ

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Bendita Arepa in Paterson, NJ

Murphy and Ciattarelli set for another possibly fiery debate for governor on this last day to register to vote in NJ

NJ woman stands up to bullying with #HatNotHate campaign

NJ gov race: Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in final debate

‘This sounds amazing’: Doctor explains new COVID-19 treatment pill

Wayne BOE meeting gets intense as residents express concerns over books found at school library

More New Jersey

Small Business Spotlight

Small Business Spotlight: Bendita Arepa in Paterson, NJ

Small Business Spotlight: Elisa’s Love Bites

Small Business Spotlight: Prohibition N.Y. in Jackson Heights

Small Business Spotlight: The Cupcake Carriage in Hoboken

Small Business Spotlight: Stop Crying Studios

More Small Business Spotlight

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter