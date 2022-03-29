HOBOKEN (PIX11) — Like millions of workers across the country, Miguel Goncalves grew tired of his 9-to-5 corporate gig. So, at the height of the pandemic, he threw in the towel and walked away to pursue a dream.

“I always wanted to start my own business and I thought this was a great time,” Goncalves told PIX11 News. “The leases were cheap everybody was kind of scared you know, so I am a big believer when people are scared that is the right time to go in.”

Having a background in consumer packaged goods, Goncalves saw an appetite for candles, especially at a time when many were working from home and yearned for a nice and welcoming scent in the house. He also noticed there was a void that needed to be filled in Hoboken

“There was no candle shop in town,” he noted. “I mean, there are some general stores that do sell a candle or two, but there was no specific scent shop and I thought this was a good opportunity.”

He opened Wicked Scents in April of 2021 along 2nd Street. It quickly became a mainstay on the block boasting an inventory that not only included national brands, but also local candle makers.

“I’m trying not only to support the small guy and girl, but also support local,” he told PIX11 News.

With his one year anniversary in Hoboken just weeks away, Goncalves has a lot to celebrate. He’s already expanding with another shop in Brooklyn, and plans to open more.

Walking away from his corporate gig, he said, was the best thing he ever did.