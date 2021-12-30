A traveler places a swab in a tube after self-testing for COVID-19 at an NYC Health + Hospitals mobile testing site inside Penn Station in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to ramp up COVID-19 testing, several testing sites have been set up at subway stations across the boroughs.

Beginning Thursday, free, walk-in PCR testing is being offered at seven stations:

Manhattan – Times Square-42nd Street (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Manhattan – Grand Central Terminal (Monday – Sunday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Manhattan – Penn Station (Monday – Sunday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Brooklyn – Broadway Junction (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Bronx – E. 180th St (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Queens – Roosevelt Avenue (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Queens – Jamaica – 179th St (Monday – Friday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

According to the MTA, testing sites at Penn Station and Jamaica – 179th St will be closed on New Year’s Eve, while all locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

In addition, there are also pop-up vaccination sites at Times Square-42nd St and Grand Central Terminal.