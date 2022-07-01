NEW YORK (PIX11) — Scientists who are advising the FDA are debating a new recipe for the COVID-19 vaccine to better target the latest strains of the ever-changing virus.

That’s because the original vaccine and booster target the original COVID-19 strain, and between waning immunity and a barrage of new variants, protection against the illness has dropped in a big way.

Moderna and Pfizer say they’re looking at targeting the super-contagious omicron variant, which now has another mutation fueling another surge in cases.

According to the city health department, one in 10 people has the virus, but the number is likely higher due to the people testing positive at home. Those watching the trends predict the spike is due to the latest variant being more powerful than any vaccine or antibody protection can offer.

The development comes as the city is now offering antiviral medications to city neighborhoods to provide equitable access to free prescriptions for eligible people who test positive.

“We’re not going to let down our guards,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We’re going to continue to remain focused and committed to this important endeavor and continue our mission of being as safe, sane and prepared.”

Being prepared for school in the fall is something the city is also looking ahead to. Officials are still discussing whether vaccinations might be mandatory for students, and a decision regarding the matter is expected in a few weeks.