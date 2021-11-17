Schools keep dolling out COVID-19 shots to kids, though demand idles

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 cases creep up heading into the holiday season, public schools in New York City are stepping up their vaccination blitz.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said as demand rises, the city will keep dolling out the shots.

P.S. 33 in Chelsea was one of 59 public schools across the five boroughs offering COVID-19 shots to kids ages 5 to 11. They’ll be back in action Thursday.

Starting Friday, select charter schools will host vaccination sites, too. And the mayor said that 600 schools will offer second shots to kids beginning Nov. 30.