Rutgers goes remote until end of January, will require booster dose for students and staff

NEW JERSEY — Rutgers University is going remote until Jan. 31, and before students and staff return, they’ll have to prove they received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The data and the science surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases, and the dramatic spread of the Omicron variant, require that we adapt to the evolving situation without sacrificing our goal of returning to a campus experience that is robust, rewarding and safe,” Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Antonio Calcado wrote Tuesday.”

While the university’s clinics, libraries and research labs will remain open, Calcado said both staff and students will not return in-person until Jan. 31. Essential employees are exempt from that decision, unless otherwise told to stay home by supervisors.

University staff have to upload valid vaccination documents or request an exemption by Tuesday, Calcado said. Students have until Jan. 31 to show proof, but are “strongly encouraged” to submit vaccination proof by Jan. 15 if living on campus.

Additionally, students will not be able to return to on-campus living facilities until Jan. 29, Calcado said. Originally, students were scheduled to return Jan. 16.