Report: NY residents took advantage of glitch to get vaccinated at CT CVS

A patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More New York residents than Connecticut residents had been vaccinated at a CVS by the time state officials visited the location in February.

An investigation by the Connecticut Mirror finds state health officials were warned days earlier that New York residents were lining up at the CVS in Waterford.

Many took advantage of a computer glitch to get appointments, and some who received the vaccine weren’t eligible under state guidelines at the time.

A CVS spokesperson tells the news outlet the company has since changed its website to make sure vaccine recipients meet eligibility requirements.