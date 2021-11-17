Report: Dozens of NYC workers suspended amid probe into fake vaccine cards

NEW YORK — Several dozens of New York City Department of Sanitation workers were suspended without pay as a result of an investigation into the use of false vaccination documents, according to a New York Times report.

Department of Sanitation spokesman Joshua Goodman called the allegations “concerning” in a statement sent to PIX11 News on Wednesday.

“Getting vaccinated is important to public health, and we do not tolerate anyone faking something that is a requirement of city employment,” Goodman said.

Goodman told PIX11 News any sanitation employee who was found to have faked their vaccination status would be suspended without pay — however, he added that he could not disclose specifics of the investigation. He did not confirm reports that dozens of workers were already suspended.

Department of Investigations spokeswoman Diane Struzzi said her department is aware of the allegations concerning “bogus” vaccination cards, but declined to comment further.

According to statistics provided by Goodman, 87% of the Department of Sanitation’s workforce is vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for all city workers went into effect Nov. 1.

Under the city mandate, unvaccinated employees will be put on unpaid leave.